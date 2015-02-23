T-Mobile USA gives a glimpse of the Galaxy S6

The best look at Samsung's next flagship device comes from a surprising source, T-Mobile USA. While we are still about a week away from expected reveal date of March 1st, it certainly expected that Samsung would start building the hype the the Galaxy S6.
In the image posted by T-Mobile you can clearly see the edge curved display that we first saw in the Galaxy Note Edge. We will know for sure on March 1st, but most believe that the S6 will not only have one but two curved edges and it remains to be seen how software will take advantage of the increased real estate.
Source: T-Mobile USA
Via: The Verge
