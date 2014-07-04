LG G3 officially arriving in Canada on August 1st

We are a bit surprised to see TELUS not on the list of launch carriers given that the G2 was available to its customers. Here's a refresher of the specs:
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 801 (up to 2.5GHz Quad-Core)
- Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS (2560 x 1440, 538ppi)
- Memory: 16/32MB eMMC ROM / 2/3GB DDR3 RAM / microSD slot (128GB max)
- Camera: Rear 13.0MP with OIS+ and Laser Auto Focus / Front 2.1MP
- Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)
- Operating System: Android 4.4.2 KitKat
- Size: 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9mm
- Weight: 149g
- Network: 4G / LTE / HSPA+ 21 Mbps (3G)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth Smart Ready (Apt-X), NFC, SlimPort, A-GPS/Glonass, USB 2.0
- Colour: Metallic Black, Silk White, Shine Gold, Moon Violet, Burgundy Red
- Other: Smart Keyboard, Smart Notice, Knock CodeTM , Guest Mode, etc.
Check out the Press release after the break.
NEW LG G3 COMING TO CANADA THIS SUMMER
LG proves “Simple is the New Smart” with its latest G Series smartphoneTORONTO, July 3, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the LG G3 is coming to Canada through Bell, MTS, Rogers, Sasktel and Videotron, as well as national retailers Tbooth wireless, The Source, WIRELESSWAVE, WIRELESS etc…, and WOW mobile beginning August 1. Recently announced at a global press event in May, the LG G3 combines all new camera features with the clearest HD display, innovative design and personalized user experience demonstrating that simple is the new smart.“Life is complicated. Your smartphone shouldn’t be!” said Ross Snow, Vice-President, LG Mobile Communications. “The LG G3 packs the innovation consumers want, with
the simplicity they crave. Developed under LG’s Learning from You philosophy, the G3 demonstrates that in today’s evolving smartphone market, real innovation is delivering technology that is both advanced and simple to use.”Powered with the best of what current technology has to offer, the G3 features:· Advanced camera to capture great pictures on the go – Utilizing Laser Auto Focus, this first-of-its-kind 13 MP OIS+ camera is up to 70 per cent quicker at focusing than the average smartphone camera, capturing users’ moments faster and with less blur. The 2.1MP front camera is also equipped with a Front-Facing Soft Light – a similar lighting effect used by professional photographers – to help create the perfect selfie, every time.· True-to-life viewing experience – With 538 ppi and a screen ratio of 76.4 per cent, the G3’s 5.5-inch Quad HD IPIS display produces images that are 400 per cent sharper and clearer than traditional HD smartphone displays.· Exceptional battery power – The G3 is equipped with a 3,000mAh removable battery and advanced optimization technology, delivering an extraordinary battery life that can keep up with users’ busy lives.· Upgraded user experience that is unique to each consumer – The all new Smart Keyboard features adaptive technology that allows users to adjust the keyboard size and layout based on individual preference. Smart Notice serves as a personal assistant, learning patterns and providing recommendations based on past behaviours and device information.· Balanced and simplified design – The G3’s Floating Arc design and rear-key create a comfortable grip for one-handed use, while the stylish metallic finish keeps the smartphone looking clean and fingerprint-free.
Part of creating the ultimate smartphone experience includes keeping data secure when phones are shared, misplaced, lost or stolen. To ensure information stays protected – under all circumstances – the LG G3 offers a number of advanced Smart Security features, including:Ÿ Kill Switch – In the event of smartphone theft, G3 owners can disable their phones remotely, wiping all personal information from the G3.Ÿ Knock Code TM – Merging security and convenience, create a customized knock pattern to unlock the device with a combination of three to eight taps.Ÿ Content Lock – Keep personal files safe and hidden when sharing the G3 with friends, by locking files on either the G3’s internal memory or microSD card.
No comments:
Post a Comment