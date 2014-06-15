Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Tab S 8.4 and Tab S 10.5 and are coming to Canada June 27th

While Android still has many strides to make in the tablet market, Samsung marches on with two new offerings. The Galaxy Tab S 8.4 and Galaxy Tab S 10.5 represent a renewed commitment to their belief that Super AMOLED is the best display technology available.
The 8.4 inch form factor isn't necessarily Samsung's first shot at this form factor as we saw the TabPRO 8.4 earlier this year. The biggest difference between the two is obviously the switch from an LCD display to a Super AMOLED display. The other big differences include a back reminiscent of the Galaxy S5 and new "Simple Clickers" that allow specially designed cases to be attached to the tablet.
The 10.5 inch form factor is a tweak on the usual 10.1 inch form factor we've seen from Samsung. Like the Tab S 8.4 is sports a super crisp 2560x1600 display
Specs for both tablets include a 8.4/10.5 inch 2560x1600 Super AMOLED display, Exynos 5 Octa at 1.9GHz + 1.3GHz or Snapdragon 800 2.3GHz Quad Core, 8MP w/ LED Flash + 2.1MP Full HD, 3GB (RAM), 16/32GB internal storage expandable via microSD by up to 128GB.
Both tablets run Android 4.4 KitKat. The 8.4 has a 4900mAh battery while the 10.5 has a 7900mAh battery. They will also come with a number of accessories including specialized cases that attach via the Simple Clickers on the device bodies. There is also a Bluetooth keyboard specially designed for the Tab S 10.5.
According to MobileSyrup, they will be available in Canada starting June 27th.
Check out the official press release and pics after the break
Turn Up the Color with the Samsung Galaxy Tab SStunning Galaxy Tab S tablet delivers the most advanced mobile display on the market;Richer, lighter, more immersiveNew York, USA – June 12, 2014 – Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd today announced the Galaxy Tab S, Samsung’s thinnest and lightest tablet to date. This Super AMOLED tablet combines the most advanced display technology with a full range of premium content for an unrivaled entertainment experience. The Galaxy Tab S is also powered with enhanced productivity features for effortless multitasking, all elegantly housed in a highly stylish, yet practical design.“The tablet is becoming a popular personal viewing device for enjoying content, which makes the quality of the display a critical feature,” said JK Shin, CEO and President of IT & Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics. “With the launch of the Galaxy Tab S, Samsung is setting the industry bar higher for the entire mobile industry. It will provide consumers with a visual and entertainment experience that brings colors to life, beautifully packaged in a sleek and ultra-portable mobile device.”Turn up the Color with the Industry’s Best Mobile Display – Super AMOLEDThe Galaxy Tab S embodies the next evolution in mobile display technology, delivering a wider range of rich and crisp colors. Its industry-leading WQXGA (2560x1600, 16:10) Super AMOLED display delivers more than 90% of Adobe RGB color coverage – expressing more colors than ever before – and has a remarkable 100,000:1 contrast ratio which provides deeper and more realistic images by making blacks darker and whites brighter.The Galaxy Tab S also features additional Samsung screen technologies that go beyond the hardware specifications. The tablet’s Adaptive Display ensures the best visual experience anywhere, anytime by intelligently adjusting gamma, saturation, and sharpness based on the application being viewed, the color temperature of the viewing environment and ambient lighting. Pre-set professional modes – AMOLED Cinema and AMOLED Photo – also let users manually adjust the display settings for bright, dynamic results for both video and photo content.In addition, Galaxy Tab S users can fully enjoy content clearly and easily outdoors, even in bright sunlight. The tablet’s advanced outdoor visibility technology makes on-screen content look bright, natural, and easy to view.Since Super AMOLED technology doesn’t require a backlight, the Galaxy Tab S consumes less energy than comparative LCD displays while maintaining a very portable design. Both models have a sleek 6.6mm profile and at only 465g (10.5-inch) and 294g (8.4-inch)*, that are light and easy to carry. With its longer-lasting battery, and Ultra-Power Saving Mode, the Galaxy Tab S lets consumer enjoy hours of entertainment without having to worry about recharging.* Device weights are measured with WIFI only version of Galaxy Tab S 10.5-inch and 8.4-inchPremium Content Eco-SystemThe Galaxy Tab S is made for entertainment and comes packed with a variety of content including:- Samsung’s magazine service, “Papergarden” debuts on the Galaxy Tab S. An optimized viewing environment for digital interactive magazines, users will be able to view a wide range of popular magazines with vivid and true-to-life colors.- Galaxy Gifts: Samsung has teamed up with more than 30 of the world’s leading mobile content and service providers to offer its Galaxy Tab S users the ultimate home, work, and play entertainment experience through premium content and services across a wide range of industries. Some of these include:o With Samsung’s strategic partnership with Marvel, Galaxy Tab S users will be able to access over 15,000 Marvel Comics through 3 months of unlimited free membership to Marvel’s “Marvel Unlimited” app.o Kindle for Samsung: Exclusively for Samsung customers, and customized for the Galaxy Tab S, users will receive a free book every month through Samsung Book Deals, plus the ultimate e-reading experience with access to a vast selection of e-books in the Kindle store.- Samsung has also partnered with Google Play, Google’s online digital entertainment store offering apps, games, music, movies, books and magazines. To get Galaxy Tab S users started, Samsung and Google Play are offering several gifts: access to a range of movie and entertainment content, including the Warner Bros. Academy Award winning movie “Gravity” as well a variety of books and magazines from top publishers through the “My Library" widget.Furthermore, Galaxy Tab S users can now enjoy Netflix, available in high definition for the first time for Galaxy users in select countries.Stylish Form Factor and Practical AccessoriesBeautifully crafted and designed with architectural aesthetics, the Galaxy Tab S is modern and sleek.Extending this design identity, the Galaxy Tab S offers a choice of several fashionable and practically designed custom accessories. The Book Cover accessory configures to three different display angles to provide the most comfortable position to watch videos, read or type. For users looking for the same protective structure of the Book Cover but with a slimmer design, Samsung offers the Simple Cover that offers a perfectly fitting, lightweight protection. The Bluetooth Keyboard is a new, ergonomically designed ultra-slim keyboard designed specifically for the Galaxy Tab S which perfectly pairs the device with the keyboard with a clasp for better protection.The Galaxy Experience - Productivity Features That Help You MultitaskThe Galaxy Tab S delivers an unmatched selection of enhanced productivity and security features that provide users with the ability to effortlessly and safely multitask. Users can make and receive calls directly from their phone to their Galaxy Tab S, anywhere at home, no matter where their phone is with the Call Forwarding feature via SideSync 3.0. The Galaxy Tab S also allows consumers to truly multitask, enabling them to surf the web, watch videos, share content and make calls simultaneously without having to worry about closing out of one to access another. With Quick Connect, Galaxy Tab S quickly finds and connects to nearby devices, for easy content sharing. These features are all available on both WiFi and LTE versions.Additional useful features include a ‘Multi User Mode’ that enables users to create their own personal optimized profile, safe and convenient access with a built-in ‘Fingerprint Scanner,’ and a specially designed ‘Kids’ Mode’ with its own dedicated interface and kid-friendly applications.The Samsung Galaxy Tab S will come in a variety of connectivity options: Wi-Fi, or Wi-Fi and LTE, available in 16/32GB* + MicroSD (up to 128GB). Users can also choose between the 10.5-inch and 8.4-inch versions, in Titanium Bronze or Dazzling White. The Galaxy Tab S will be available in selective markets from the end of June, 2014.For more product information, please visit www.samsungmobilepress.com / m.samsungmobilepress.comGalaxy Tab S 8.4-inch Product Specifications
Category Specifications Network LTE : 800/ 900/ 1800/ 2600+850/ 21003G : 850/ 900/ 1900/ 21002G : 850/ 900/ 1800/ 1900 Processor Exynos 5 Octa (1.9 GHz QuadCore ＋ 1.3 GHz Quadcore) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 2.3 GHz Quadcore* Display 8.4” 2560x1600(WQXGA) Super AMOLED OS Android Kitkat (4.4) Camera / Flash 8MP w/ LED Flash + 2.1MP Full HD Video H.263, H.264(AVC), MPEG4, VC-1, WMV7, WMV8, VP8Recording : FHD(1920 x 1080) @ 30fpsPlayback: WQHD (2560x1440) @ 30fps Audio MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, Vorbis, FLAC Content Services / Applications Papergarden, Professional pack, Multi-user mode, Sidesync 3.0, Gear & Gear fit manager Free Downloadable apps Group Play, S-Note, S Translator, Samsung Link, Scrapbook, Story Album, Video Editor, Gear Manager, Gear Fit Manager, Samsung Smart Switch, Samsung Level, E-meeting, Kids Mode, Kids Piano(Ding Dong Tap), S-Console, Hanshow, Hancell, Hanwrite Google Mobile Services Chrome, Gmail, Google Search, Maps, Play Store, Voice Search, YouTube, Google+, Hangouts, Play books, Play Games, Play Newsstand, Play Movies & TV, Play Music, Drive, Google setting, Photos Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac MIMO, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth®4.0, IrLED GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou(not supported in USA, Canada) Sensor Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Sensor*Proximity Sensor(only LTE ver) Memory 3GB (RAM) + 16/32GB internal memorymicroSD up to 128GB Dimension / Weight 125.6 x 212.8 x 6.6mm, 294g(Wifi) /298g(LTE) Battery 4,900mAhGalaxy Tab S 10.5-inch Product Specifications
Category Specifications Network LTE : 800/ 900/ 1800/ 2600+850/ 21003G : 850/ 900/ 1900/ 21002G : 850/ 900/ 1800/ 1900 Processor Exynos 5 Octa (1.9 GHz QuadCore ＋ 1.3 GHz Quadcore) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 2.3 GHz Quadcore * Display 10.5” 2560x1600(WQXGA) Super AMOLED OS Android 4.4 (Kitkat) Camera / Flash 8MP w/ Flash LED + 2.1M Full HD Video H.263, H.264(AVC), MPEG4, VC-1, WMV7, WMV8, VP8Recording : FHD(1920 x 1080) @ 30fpsPlayback: WQHD (2560x1440) @ 30fps Audio MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, Vorbis, FLAC Content Services / Applications Papergarden, Professional pack, Multi-user mode, Sidesync 3.0, Gear & Gear fit manager Free Downloadable apps Group Play, S-Note, S Translator, Samsung Link, Scrapbook, Story Album, Video Editor Gear Manager, Gear Fit Manager, Samsung Smart Switch, Samsung Level, E-meeting, Kids Mode, Kids Piano(Ding Dong Tap), S-Console, Hanshow, Hancell, Hanwrite Google Mobile Services Chrome, Gmail, Google Search, Maps, Play Store, Voice Search, YouTube, Google+, Hangouts, Play books, Play Games, Play Newsstand, Play Movies & TV, Play Music, Drive, Google setting, Photos Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac MIMO,WiFi Direct, Bluetooth ®4.0, IrLED GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou(not supported in USA, Canada) Sensor Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Sensor Memory 3GB (RAM) + 16/32GB internal memorymicroSD up to 128GB Dimension / Weight 247.3 x 177.3 x 6.6 mm , 465g(Wifi)/ 467g(LTE) Battery 7,900mAh* The services listed above may not be available in all regions and features may vary by region.Also, service provider may change the name and/or value of its application at any time.* Processors may differ by region or operators**All functionality, features, services, applications, specifications, and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.1 Galaxy Gifts:
Services Offers Asphalt 8 Free car pack item (Worth of $20) Bitcasa 3 months subscription of 1TB Storage Bloomberg Businessweek+ 12 months trial subscription Box 50GB for 6 months Blurb $5 coupon Cisco WebEX Meetings 6 month free subscription and unlimited meetings Colossatron Free game download plus 60 Power Orbs (Worth of $5.99) Conde Nast Magazines Free special editions of Vogue, GQ and more Cut the Rope 2 Free in-game items (Worth of $15) Dropbox 50GB of included space for 2 years (100GB for $99/year) Easilydo 6 months trial subscription Evernote Premium Service for 1 year Family Guy Premium in-game credit (Worth of $15) Fruit Ninja Free game download plus 10,000 Starfruits (Worth of $5.99) Hancom Office Documents on-the-go for Android Kindle for Samsung Samsung Book Deals; One free book per month Learn English - Voxy 3 months trial subscription of Premium English Training Course LinkedIn Premium – Business account for 3 months LIVESPORT.TV* 6 months trial subscription Marvel Unlimited 3 months trial subscription of Marvel Unlimited digital comics Paypal Paypal Merchant discounts and special offers (Worth of $50) 6 months trial premium subscription Real Player Cloud 6 months trial of 100GB ‘Gold’ Subscription Remote PC 2 year trial subscription The Economist 6 months trial subscription The Wall Street Journal 6 months trial subscription The Washington Post 6 months trial subscription The New York Times 12 weeks trial digital subscription Workout Trainer 6-month trial of premium serviceDisclaimer: The services listed above may not be available in all regions and features may vary by region.
Also, service provider may change the name and/or value of its application at any time.About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$216.7 billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
