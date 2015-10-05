Monday, October 5, 2015

Nexus 2015 lineup revealed




Early Last week Google announced its two new flagship phones. The Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.

The Nexus 5X will come with a 5.2’’ LCD Display, 12.3MP rear camera and 5MP back camera. It will be running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor at 2GB of RAM and with internal storage at either 16GB or 32GB. The prices without contracts will go from $499CAD and $559CAD respectively.

Here are the full specs for the Nexus 5X:
Dimensions 147.0 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
Display 5.2’’
FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD at 423 ppi
Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Fingerprint
Smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
Battery 2700 mAh Battery
Front Camera 5MP
1.4 μm pixels
f/2.0 aperture
Rear Camera 12.3 MP
1.55 μm pixels
f/2.0 aperture
IR laser-assisted autofocus
4K (30 fps) video capture
Broad-spectrum CRI-90 dual flash
Slow motion at 120 FPS
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, 1.8 GHz hexa-core 64-bit
Adreno 418 GPU
Memory & Storage RAM: 2 GB LPDDR3
Internal storage: 16 GB or 32 GB
Weight 136 g
Operation System Android 6.0 Marshmellow
Wireless & Location LTE cat. 6
WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz)
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
GPS / GLONASS
Digital compass
Network North America:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
CDMA: BC0/1/10
LTE (FDD): B1/2/3/4/5/7/12/13/17/20/25/26/29
LTE (TDD): B41
LTE CA DL: B2-B2, B2-B4, B2-B5, B2-B12, B2-B13, B2-B17, B2-B29, B4-B4, B4-B5, B4-B7, B4-B12, B4-B13, B4-B17, B4-B29, B41-B41

Hong Kong:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/5/8
LTE (FDD): B1/3/7/8/26
LTE (TDD): B38/40/41
LTE CA DL: B1-B3, B3-B3, B3-B7, B3-B8, B41-B41

Rest of world:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/9/19
CDMA: not supported
LTE (FDD): B1/2 /3/ 4/5/7/8/9/17/18/19/20/26/28
LTE (TDD): B38/40/41
LTE CA DL: B1-B3, B1-B5, B1-B7, B1-B8, B1-B18, B1-B19, B1-B26, B3-B3, B3-B5, B3-B7, B3-B8, B3-B19, B3-B20, B3-B28, B5-B7, B7-B7, B7-B20, B7-B28, B40-B40, B41-B41
Ports Single USB Type-C
3.5 mm audio jack
Single Nano SIM slot
Sensors Fingerprint sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Barometer
Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor
Hall sensor
Media Single front-facing speaker
3 Microphones (1 front, top and bottom) with noise cancellation
Colors Carbon, Quartz and Ice.

The Nexus 6P will come with a 5.7’’ LCD Display, 12.3MP rear camera and 8MP back camera. It will be running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor at 3GB of RAM and with internal storage at 32GB, 64GB or 128GB. The prices without contracts will go from $699CAD, $749CAD and $849CAD respectively.

Here are the full specs for the Nexus 6P:
Dimensions 159.3 X 77.8 X 7.3 mm
Display 5.7 inches
WQHD (2560 x 1440) AMOLED display at 518 ppi
16:9 aspect ratio
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4
Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
Battery 3450 mAh Battery
Front Camera 8 MP
1.4 μm pixels
f/2.4 aperture
HD video capture (30 fps)
Rear Camera 12.3 MP
1.55 μm pixels
f/2.0 aperture
IR laser-assisted autofocus
4K (30 fps) video capture
Broad-spectrum CRI-90 dual flash
Slow motion at 240 FPS
Processor Latest version of Qualcomm® Snapdragon 810 v2.1, 2.0 GHz octa-core 64-bit
Adreno 430 GPU
Memory & Storage RAM: 3 GB LPDDR4
Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB, or 128 GB
Weight 178 g
Operation System Android 6.0 Marshmellow
Wireless & Location LTE cat. 6
WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz)
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
GPS / GLONASS
Digital compass
Network North America:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
CDMA: BC0/1/10
LTE (FDD): B2/3/4/5/7/12/13/17/25/26/29/30
LTE (TDD): B41
CA DL: B2-B2, B2-B4, B2-B5, B2-B12, B2-B13, B2-B17, B2-B29, B4-B4, B4-B5, B4-B13, B4-B17, B4-B29, B41-B41

Rest of world:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/9/19
TDSCDMA: 34/39
CDMA: BC0/1
LTE (FDD): B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/9/17/19/20/28
LTE (TDD): B38/B39/40/41
CA DL: B1-B5, B1-B8, B1-B19, B3-B3, B3-B5, B3-B7, B3-B8, B3-B19, B3-B20, B3-B28, B5-B7, B7-B7, B7-B20, B7-B28, B39-B39, B40-B40, B41-B41
Ports Single USB Type-C™
Single Nano SIM slot
3.5 mm audio jack
Sensors Fingerprint sensor
Accelerometer
Barometer
Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor
Hall sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Gyroscope
Media Dual front-facing stereo speaker
3 microphones (2 front, 1 rear) with noise cancellation
Colors Aluminium, Graphie & Frost


Both the Nexus 5x and 6P will be available in Canada “at the end of October”, however you can always keep an eye on the Google Play page for 5X and 6P for pre-orders
