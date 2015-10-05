Nexus 2015 lineup revealed

Early Last week Google announced its two new flagship phones. The Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.
The Nexus 5X will come with a 5.2’’ LCD Display, 12.3MP rear camera and 5MP back camera. It will be running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor at 2GB of RAM and with internal storage at either 16GB or 32GB. The prices without contracts will go from $499CAD and $559CAD respectively.
|Dimensions
|147.0 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
|Display
|5.2’’
FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD at 423 ppi
Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Fingerprint
Smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
|Battery
|2700 mAh Battery
|Front Camera
|5MP
1.4 μm pixels
f/2.0 aperture
|Rear Camera
|12.3 MP
1.55 μm pixels
f/2.0 aperture
IR laser-assisted autofocus
4K (30 fps) video capture
Broad-spectrum CRI-90 dual flash
Slow motion at 120 FPS
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, 1.8 GHz hexa-core 64-bit
Adreno 418 GPU
|Memory & Storage
|RAM: 2 GB LPDDR3
Internal storage: 16 GB or 32 GB
|Weight
|136 g
|Operation System
|Android 6.0 Marshmellow
|Wireless & Location
|LTE cat. 6
WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz)
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
GPS / GLONASS
Digital compass
|Network
|North America:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
CDMA: BC0/1/10
LTE (FDD): B1/2/3/4/5/7/12/13/17/20/25/26/29
LTE (TDD): B41
LTE CA DL: B2-B2, B2-B4, B2-B5, B2-B12, B2-B13, B2-B17, B2-B29, B4-B4, B4-B5, B4-B7, B4-B12, B4-B13, B4-B17, B4-B29, B41-B41
Hong Kong:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/5/8
LTE (FDD): B1/3/7/8/26
LTE (TDD): B38/40/41
LTE CA DL: B1-B3, B3-B3, B3-B7, B3-B8, B41-B41
Rest of world:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/9/19
CDMA: not supported
LTE (FDD): B1/2 /3/ 4/5/7/8/9/17/18/19/20/26/28
LTE (TDD): B38/40/41
LTE CA DL: B1-B3, B1-B5, B1-B7, B1-B8, B1-B18, B1-B19, B1-B26, B3-B3, B3-B5, B3-B7, B3-B8, B3-B19, B3-B20, B3-B28, B5-B7, B7-B7, B7-B20, B7-B28, B40-B40, B41-B41
|Ports
|Single USB Type-C
3.5 mm audio jack
Single Nano SIM slot
|Sensors
|Fingerprint sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Barometer
Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor
Hall sensor
|Media
|Single front-facing speaker
3 Microphones (1 front, top and bottom) with noise cancellation
|Colors
|Carbon, Quartz and Ice.
The Nexus 6P will come with a 5.7’’ LCD Display, 12.3MP rear camera and 8MP back camera. It will be running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor at 3GB of RAM and with internal storage at 32GB, 64GB or 128GB. The prices without contracts will go from $699CAD, $749CAD and $849CAD respectively.
Here are the full specs for the Nexus 6P:
|Dimensions
|159.3 X 77.8 X 7.3 mm
|Display
|5.7 inches
WQHD (2560 x 1440) AMOLED display at 518 ppi
16:9 aspect ratio
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4
Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
|Battery
|3450 mAh Battery
|Front Camera
|8 MP
1.4 μm pixels
f/2.4 aperture
HD video capture (30 fps)
|Rear Camera
|12.3 MP
1.55 μm pixels
f/2.0 aperture
IR laser-assisted autofocus
4K (30 fps) video capture
Broad-spectrum CRI-90 dual flash
Slow motion at 240 FPS
|Processor
|Latest version of Qualcomm® Snapdragon 810 v2.1, 2.0 GHz octa-core 64-bit
Adreno 430 GPU
|Memory & Storage
|RAM: 3 GB LPDDR4
Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB, or 128 GB
|Weight
|178 g
|Operation System
|Android 6.0 Marshmellow
|Wireless & Location
|LTE cat. 6
WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz)
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
GPS / GLONASS
Digital compass
|Network
|North America:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
CDMA: BC0/1/10
LTE (FDD): B2/3/4/5/7/12/13/17/25/26/29/30
LTE (TDD): B41
CA DL: B2-B2, B2-B4, B2-B5, B2-B12, B2-B13, B2-B17, B2-B29, B4-B4, B4-B5, B4-B13, B4-B17, B4-B29, B41-B41
Rest of world:
GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS/WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/9/19
TDSCDMA: 34/39
CDMA: BC0/1
LTE (FDD): B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/9/17/19/20/28
LTE (TDD): B38/B39/40/41
CA DL: B1-B5, B1-B8, B1-B19, B3-B3, B3-B5, B3-B7, B3-B8, B3-B19, B3-B20, B3-B28, B5-B7, B7-B7, B7-B20, B7-B28, B39-B39, B40-B40, B41-B41
|Ports
|Single USB Type-C™
Single Nano SIM slot
3.5 mm audio jack
|Sensors
|Fingerprint sensor
Accelerometer
Barometer
Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor
Hall sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Gyroscope
|Media
|Dual front-facing stereo speaker
3 microphones (2 front, 1 rear) with noise cancellation
|Colors
|Aluminium, Graphie & Frost
Both the Nexus 5x and 6P will be available in Canada “at the end of October”, however you can always keep an eye on the Google Play page for 5X and 6P for pre-orders
No comments:
Post a Comment