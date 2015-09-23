A look at 2015 upcoming Smartphones

As the holidays are soon approaching, many companies are starting to announce their latest smartphones, such as Google’s Nexus 2015 announcement coming up on September 29th. Today, we’ll take a look at a few phones that are going to be released in the coming days.
Xperia Z5
Earlier this month, Sony announced its next lineup of Xperia Phones and its Premium version is a doozy. Packed with a 4K display and a 23 Megapixel camera (The camera will be the same across all three phones), this phone is sure to please those who love taking photos and watching movies on their smartphones.
All three variations come in different sizes, from 4.6 to 5.2 and 5.5 inches. You’ll be getting an LCD screen but only full HD for the mid-ranged Xperia while the compact will host a 720x1280 resolution. In terms of Processors, all three variations will come equipped with the Snapdragon 810 and boast 3GB of RAM, besides the Compact version, which will have 2GB.
For Storage, Sony seems to be going to opposite route of what most companies are doing these days and are packing the phone with 32GB and allowing it’s users to increase the storage for up to 200GB’s using a MicroSD card.
As the phones are slated to come out in October, besides the premium version, due in November, it’s a bit disappointing the phones will not come already preloaded with Android Marshmallow but will instead come pre packed with Lollipop 5.1 with of course Sony’s Xperia UI.
Based off the pre-order prices from the UK, the phones are looking to cost you £429 for the compact, £549 for the mid-ranged and £629 for the premium without a contract.
Ubik Uno
Since the emergence and cult like following of the OnePlus One as a cheap alternative to traditional flagship smartphones, a few companies have started to try their hand at such tactics. One of which is Ubik who started a Kickstarter Campaign earlier in the summer this year and successfully raised 246K of their 200K goal.
The phone’s specs are pretty solid with 3GB of RAM, 5.5 Inch screen with full HD display. It has 16GB of internal Storage along with a SD Card slot to increase it for another 64GB. One of the best specs on this phone is its 20 Megapixel Camera, which comes close to the camera packed on the Z5 premium but at a third of its price, as this phone goes for $330 CAD including shipping.
The phone has a very sleek design and comes packed with a vanilla version of Lollipop 5.1. Based on the comments from the Kickstarter campaign, Ubik is looking to create a community that will work on ROMs for the device in order to keep it supported and updated. Since the Kickstarter campaign successfully ended earlier this month, you can now pre-order an Ubik Uno right away by going here: http://ubikmobile.com/
Nexus X 2015
At this particular moment in time, a full specs list for the 2015 version of the nexus has yet to be officially released, so the following is all rumors at this point. The full announcement and reveal for this phone will be on September 29th. However, the hype has been going on and Google’s popular smartphone from 2013 is looking to be getting a great update and makeover.
Coming in two separate models, one nexus will be manufactured by LG with a 5.2-inch display, while the other model is reportedly being made by Huawei and will boast a 6-inch screen. The Camera is rumored to have 13 Megapixels and have dual LED flash and come equipped with LG’s laser autofocus, a popular featured in the LG G3 and G4.
Below the camera you will find the fingerprint scanner, which is something companies are starting to do to get rid of the use of a home button. The new Nexus will be the first smartphone of 2015 to come out of the box equipped with Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It’s expected that the processor will come 3GB of RAM and will have two versions with a 16GB and 32GB of storage. These versions are looking to cost Canadians $399USD or $449USD respectively.
The Nexus Phones are extremely popular for being solid affordable phones that come equipped with Stock Android with no extra fluff. That means when it’s time to update the device’s software, you don’t need to worry about Bell or Rogers taking extra time to update all of its software before the update gets to you.
