Friday, December 12, 2014
HTC's RE camera now available in Canada from Staples
Specs include a 16MP sensor that shoots 1080p 30fps FHD videos, capability to take 1,200 16MP photos on a single charge, memory expandability by up to 128GB of additional storage via MicroSD slot, submersible up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, Bluetooth-enabled, Wi-Fi capable (802.11b/g/n).
While $200 might be a tough sell for what is basically an accessory for your smartphone, there might just be a market for such a device where the GoPro might be too feature rich. With talks already of a RE successor, it will be interesting to see how HTC fairs in this competitive market segment.
Posted by Denis Maniti at 2:52 PM
Labels: HTC
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment