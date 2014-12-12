Friday, December 12, 2014

HTC's RE camera now available in Canada from Staples

With the surprising entry into the GoPro dominated handheld camera market, HTC is finally making their RE camera available in Canada via Staples. Our friends have let us know that the RE will be available at Staples this week for $199.55.

Specs include a 16MP sensor that shoots 1080p 30fps FHD videos, capability to take 1,200 16MP photos on a single charge, memory expandability by up to 128GB of additional storage via MicroSD slot, submersible up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, Bluetooth-enabled, Wi-Fi capable (802.11b/g/n).

While $200 might be a tough sell for what is basically an accessory for your smartphone, there might just be a market for such a device where the GoPro might be too feature rich. With talks already of a RE successor, it will be interesting to see how HTC fairs in this competitive market segment.
