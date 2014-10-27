Monday, October 27, 2014
This past Friday, Samsung officially made available the Galaxy Note 4 to Canadians. This includes the Charcoal Black and Frost White versions.
Again Specs include a 5.7 inch Quad HD 2560x1440p display, 2.7GHz Snapdragon 805 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage which can be supplimented by 128GB via microSD card, 16MP Camera with Optical Image Stabilization.
Carriers include Rogers, Bell, TELUS, Koodo, WIND Mobile, Videotron and SaskTel with more to be added later as well as major retailers.
