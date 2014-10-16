Thursday, October 16, 2014
Google officially announces the Android 5.0 Lollipop powered Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, coming soon to Canada
With a very low key announcement, Google in partnership with HTC and Motorola have officially unveiled the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9. We have the following information from our friends at TELUS, HTC and Motorola about the Canadian availability.
The Nexus 6 will be made by Motorola and is heavily inspired by the 2014 Moto X but with aspirations of phablet domination. While the Nexus 9 on the other hand is HTC's grand re-entrance into the incredibly cutthroat tablet market. With an 8.9 inch display, the Nexus 9 fall between the iPad Mini and iPad Air in terms of size.
Price for the Nexus 6 are the big shocker today as the usually ultra affordable flagship Nexus Handset is a surprising $749 for the 32GB version (expected to be $799 for the 64GB version). Price for the Nexus 9 in Canada isn't clear but we expect it to be in the $399 range to be competitive with both the iPads.
Carrier availability for the Nexus 6 is expected to be widespread but for now all we have is information from our friends at TELUS that it wil be coming "later this year". As for the Nexus 9, TELUS also tell us that it (the LTE version) will be available "later this year" and HTC adds that it will also be coming to Canadians via Futureshop/Best Buy as well as the LTE version via Rogers.
For specs, the Nexus 6 is sporting a 5.96-inch 2560x1440 QHD AMOLED display, 2.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 Processor, Adreno 420 GPU, 3GB of RAM, 32/64GB of internal storage, 13MP f2.0 Rear Facing Camera and 3220mAh battery
While the Nexus 9 is sporting a 8.9" 2048x1536 QXGA IPS LCD, 2.3GHz 64-bit Tegra K1 Processor, 192-core Kepler GPU, 2GB of RAM, 16/32GB of internal storage, 8MP f2.0 Rear Facing Camera and 6700mAh battery
Google also announced that the Nexus 7 (2012 and 2013), Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and Nexus 10 will all get upgrades to Android 5.0 Lollipop.
More info on Both devices and Android 5.0 Lollipop in the near future.
