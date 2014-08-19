Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Moto 360 to cost $250 according to Best Buy
The Moto 360 is arguably one of the most anticipated wearables since the introduction of smartwatches. Now we have a better idea of the price and specs of the 360 thanks to a slip up at Best Buy. According to the Best Buy pages that has obviously been modified, the Moto 360 will retail for $250 and will sport a 1.5-inch backlit LCD touch screen, with a 320×290 resolution, 205ppi, and Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3, 12MB of RAM, Wireless N connectivity, and a Texas Instruments processor.
The last spec is particularly interesting considering TI has, as far as we know, stopped all SoC production.
Nevertheless, we are excited to get our hand on the watch to put it through its paces.
Source: Droid-Life
