Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Motorola Moto E now available in Canada
After a few month since its official unveiling, our friends at Motorola have let us know that the Motorola Moto E is now available to Canadians. Motorola has partnered with Staples to make it available unlocked for $179.
Specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 200, 1GB RAM, 4GB internal storage, microSD slot up to 32GB, 4.3in 540 x 960 qHD.
As we've already mentioned in the past, the Moto E is priced a bit strangely considering the fact that the Moto G is available, depending on the carrier, in Canada for as little as $150 without a contract. This is offset by the fact that the Moto E is unlocked out of the box but it isn't a great plus considering the spec gap between the Moto G and Moto E.
Nevertheless, it's great to see the option available for those who are looking for a more affordable handset for traveling or to take to the carrier of their choice and have the flexibility of choosing the low priced plans.
