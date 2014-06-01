Samsung's original Galaxy Gear to be updated to Tizen

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Gear last year, we were very intrigued by the potential of this new product category, but were disappointing by key aspects like battery life. According to SamMobile, Samsung will be updating the original Galaxy Gear to Tizen. This will come with a few benefits such as improved battery life, standalone music player (for music stored directly on the device) and all this being seamless to the user.
Word of warning the update via Kies will wipe the Gear completely.
Check out SamMobile's video of the Galaxy Gear in action with the update after the break.
