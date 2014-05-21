Android 4.4 KitKat rolling out to Canadian Sony Xperia Z/ZL today

While the Xperia Z and ZL aren't exactly "spring chickens" of the smartphone world, that doesn't mean they should get the same upgrade treatment as other former flagships. With it's 5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 600 processor and 2GB of RAM, there is no reason for the either the Z or ZL to be left out of the upgrade to Android 4.4 KitKat and Sony has rectified that situation by finally pushing out an update to the latest version of Android.
If you're an Xperia Z or ZL user on Bell, Rogers, MTS, Mobilicity, Videotron and WIND you should be getting the update starting today. Use the PC companion app to get your update.
Source: Sony Xperia Twitter
