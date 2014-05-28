LG officially announces the G3

LG wasn't going to stay idle while Samsung, Sony and HTC were going to push their 2014 flagships. Today, they announced their flagship for 2014, the LG G3. Without surprising many, the G3 falls inline with jsut about every spec leak that we've seen in the past few months.
Specs include:
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 801 (up to 2.5GHz Quad-Core)
- Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS (2560 x 1440, 538ppi)
- Memory: 16/32MB eMMC ROM / 2/3GB DDR3 RAM / microSD slot (128GB max)
- Camera: Rear 13.0MP with OIS+ and Laser Auto Focus / Front 2.1MP
- Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)
- Operating System: Android 4.4.2 KitKat
- Size: 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9mm
- Weight: 149g
- Network: 4G / LTE / HSPA+ 21 Mbps (3G)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth Smart Ready (Apt-X), NFC, SlimPort, A-GPS/Glonass, USB 2.0
- Colour: Metallic Black, Silk White, Shine Gold, Moon Violet, Burgundy Red
- Other: Smart Keyboard, Smart Notice, Knock CodeTM , Guest Mode, etc.
Interestingly, RAM will depend on on the storage option chosen. The 16GB will come with 2GB of RAM while the 32GB comes with 3GB of RAM. Sadly, the metallic looking back is in fact plastic but we'll reserve judgement till we have our hand on the phone. LG did make some significant changes compared to the G2 by including a removable battery and expandable microSD storage which seems to be making a big comeback in 2014.
The 5.5 inch display seems to be clearly in phablet territory but with such tiny bezels LG has the footprint of the phone in the range of other flagships. At 1440p, the density is at a retina demolishing 538ppi, we'll see if the potential diminishing returns of the DPI increases clearity on the display.
Overall, this very solid hardware paired with what LG calls "simplified" software makes for a very compelling choice on paper.
No word on Canadian availability, but considering how the G2 was widely available to several carriers in Canada we expect the same of the G3.
